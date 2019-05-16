Clear

Byron softball's Fode looks to be future of program

Just a sophomore, Fode has emerged as one of the Bears' top players.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

she's only a sophomore... but the softball player might just be the future star of her team. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland joins us with the story./// that's right guys, the byron bears have made some noise in the last couple of games. one of the reasons why for that, has been because of their young backstop. byron sophomore danielle fode might be the future of the bears. the catcher has been a force a the plate this season, batting over 400 on the year. fodáee had a torrid start, in her first three games the she had 7 hits in just ten at bats. she's helped byron to an even 7á7 record in 2019, but the team has won three of their last four games. she's just a sophomore so the bear's backstop has plenty of room to grow. she said the key to her success this year is all about the "i just stuck to the basics and did what i knew how to do and it all works out in the end and i just didn't dwell on the mistakes and kept going the best i could." "and to have her behind the plate is really awesome to really, she's, last year as a freshman she started out there and was pretty successful and this year we're starting to see a little more leadership come out."
Community Events