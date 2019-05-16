Speech to Text for Tariffs increasing - China and Mexico

on the list./// the trade war between the united states and china continues... one day after chinese leaders announced 60 billion dollars in new agricultural tariffs á the uá s has tacked on 300 billion new tariffs of its own. káiámát news three's brian tabick is finding how it all impacts the pocket book.xxx get out there and catch fish because it's going to be a great weekend. chris scholl of clear lake bait and tackle is trying to stay optimistic... but the new tariffs will mean an increased cost for fishing reels á jigs and other chinese made goods he sells right here. scholl says they already started seeing the increase last year but they're expecting even more when they meet with their distrubutor this fall. we worry that the price increase will hit that point where people won't want to purchase that product. i mean, the smaller items like jigs, if they jump 20 cents that's a pretty effective jump for a jig. scholl says they are going to do their best to not allow the increase to reach their customer base. in clear lake, brian tabick kimt news just to name a few á people can expect to see price increases on chinese made clocks á paint brushes, rollers and sporting goods equipment./// the uás and china aren't the only ones charging each other more for goodsáá mexico just announced new tariffs on tomatoes. the uás imports about half of the tomatoes consumed in the country... meaning the fruit's prices could jump forty percent by the end of the year. but local growers might actually use this as a way to make a couple extra bucks. erik furleigh of furliegh farms has roughly three thousand tomato plants. he already sells his supply to food stores including hyá vee and says now he'll be asking if they would like to buy more. but for many area farmersáá this years growing season is off to a slow start.xxx it's a combination of wet and cold and we haven't been able to get to the field and everything is just way behind from what we are use to. erik says growing tomatoes is very labor intensive because the job is done by hand.///