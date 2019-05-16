Speech to Text for Hemp farm in Lanesboro

new tonight at ten á a local business in lanesboro has been accepted into a pilot program with the minnesota department of natural resources. it's called the industrial hemp research programáand it studies the growth á cultivation á and marketing of industrial hemp. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has the scoop.xxx tonight the lanesboro community is celebrating a new small business that turns this into this. (ribbon cutting and clapping( tonight found the community embarking on a small business walking tour downtown, starting with an intro from luis hummel who owns 5th sun gardens. "we're actually the first minnesota farm to acquire high strands of cbd in our genetics." the lanesboro farm raises hempáwhich comes from the same plant as marijuana. "hemp is classified under .3% of thc delta 9. anything over that is considered medical marijuana and that's the only difference it actually is the same plant of a cannabis plant just bred with different canabinoids." the city's chamber of commerce is all for the budding business. "so it's great, it's an organic farm, he's practicing sustainable practices, which is something we all like to see and we think there's going to be great benefit to visitors and residents alike." luis has been farming for more than two years but the city is just now hopping on board. "i couldn't feel happier and my whole life its been a hush hush thing and now i feel like it could be a legit new business and help to the community." and he's eager to bring a new cash crop to the city. "we're going to be probably the first farm in the area to be doing what we're doing, to lead everybody into this new industry so now we can educate and answer questions that people might have about the industry and show them what we can actually do." reporting in lanesboro... "so it's easier to grow them rochester teens are taking time to learn about the birds and the bees. we'll take you to the seminar