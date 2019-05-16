Speech to Text for Teen relationship health

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

teens are taking steps to ensure they're in healthy when it comes to their relationships. mentally á physically á and sexually. tonight, planned parenthood teamed up with teen council to put on this event. it focuses on education about consent á healthy relationships á and sexual health. the teens who are in teen council say they're eager to help educate others.xxx "i think its really important i think right now the education system doesn't do a very good job of teaching us about these things so i just love that we have the ability to teach others because i think that we don't really know what we need to know especially going on in life." this is the first event of it's kind but those with planned parenthood rochester say they hope to plan more in the future./// students are getting a handsáon experience learning about the water. we'll tell you everything there is to know about the canoeá mobile... next./// ((((take live wx tease((()