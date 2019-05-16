Clear

Teen relationship health

Rochester teens are learning a bit about the birds and the bees

Posted: May. 14, 2019
Updated: May. 14, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

teens are taking steps to ensure they're in healthy when it comes to their relationships. mentally á physically á and sexually. tonight, planned parenthood teamed up with teen council to put on this event. it focuses on education about consent á healthy relationships á and sexual health. the teens who are in teen council say they're eager to help educate others.xxx "i think its really important i think right now the education system doesn't do a very good job of teaching us about these things so i just love that we have the ability to teach others because i think that we don't really know what we need to know especially going on in life." this is the first event of it's kind but those with planned parenthood rochester say they hope to plan more in the future.
