Speech to Text for Minnesota ranked third best state

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

well minnesota is getting some recognition for just how great of a state it is. the uás news and world report ranks the land of 10 thousand lakes third in the country á just after washington and new hampshire. kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out what it is about the (state of nice that is earning the recognition. isabella? katie and george... when talking to minnesotans today... most expressed pride over living in the land of tená thousand lakes. but not all feel the same way.xxx health care... education... and transportatio n... all factors u.s. news and world report considered when ranking minnesota the third best state to live in. the minnesota faithful think that makes perfect sense. "we have an incredible education system. we have incredible teachers. we have incredible support. we have an incredible school board." "it's a great place to live. lot of opportunities for your career. people are just outstanding here." "we have so many lakes and trails, things like that. we have great food. we have great beer." "it's safe, i don't know. there's not really a lot of problems." stilláááá there are minnesotans willing to point out areas for improvement. "i think that minnesota can have a lot of room for improvement. i think that the education system is a joke. they need to focus more on what they are teaching for education." jones has concerns about what her daughter is learning at school. "what their classes are for education. my daughter had a substance abuse class at school that was about vaping and not about the health concerns but she should wait until she is 21 to vape. not about drugs, not about alcohol." a recurring theme in the unscientific interviews we did á what makes minnesota special is the people. "i think generally minnesota nice is a reality." "i've done my fair share of traveling, i can say this is a good place to settle down." fourth and fifth in the rankings... utah and vermont are ranked right after minnesota. louisiana is ranked worst. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella... last year... minnesota ranked second on the list./// the trade war between the united states and china continues...