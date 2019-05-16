Clear

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/14

Nelson's forecast highlighting warmer temperatures and stormy weather

Posted: May. 14, 2019 9:16 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2019 9:18 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Speech to Text for Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/14

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

drone wx video-vo-2 it's a nice spring day across our area. our kimt news three drone captured this aerial view of the river in zumbrota. / i'm joined now by kimt stormteam chief meteorologist chris nelson. weather-main-3 two weather stories will dominate the headlines this week: warmer temperatures and the threat of storms. a few showers could pop-up today, the better chances will be taking place later this week once the thermometer begins to climb. highs will jump wednesday into the 70s, and temps could be around 80 on thursday. the spc has a marginal risk of strong to severe storms on thursday with higher dew points and good instability for this time of year. our main weather maker will be a stalled out front as we go into the weekend and where this places itself will dictate how active the weather forecast will be. if we are south of the front, this could mean very warm temps, and if we are near the front, this could mean more extreme weather conditions. either way, we are expecting more scattered showers and storms from thursday through next monday. some could be strong to severe. tonight: partly cloudy with a slight shower chance lows: upper 40s. winds: s 5-10 mph tomorrow: mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance. highs: mid 70s. winds: n 5-10 mph tomorrow night: slight storm chance. lows: mid 50s winds: s 5-10 mph. thanks chris. amy? / canoe water testing-vo-2 local students are getting out of the classroom and exploring the
Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Threat Through the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/15

Image

Self defense & sex trafficking

Image

Light it up blue for police

Image

Mason City ride of silence

Image

Community gardens in Rochester

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

Fire at Rochester apartment complex

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

SAW: DREW COPLEY

Community Events