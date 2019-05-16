Speech to Text for Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/14

drone wx video-vo-2 it's a nice spring day across our area. our kimt news three drone captured this aerial view of the river in zumbrota. / i'm joined now by kimt stormteam chief meteorologist chris nelson. weather-main-3 two weather stories will dominate the headlines this week: warmer temperatures and the threat of storms. a few showers could pop-up today, the better chances will be taking place later this week once the thermometer begins to climb. highs will jump wednesday into the 70s, and temps could be around 80 on thursday. the spc has a marginal risk of strong to severe storms on thursday with higher dew points and good instability for this time of year. our main weather maker will be a stalled out front as we go into the weekend and where this places itself will dictate how active the weather forecast will be. if we are south of the front, this could mean very warm temps, and if we are near the front, this could mean more extreme weather conditions. either way, we are expecting more scattered showers and storms from thursday through next monday. some could be strong to severe. tonight: partly cloudy with a slight shower chance lows: upper 40s. winds: s 5-10 mph tomorrow: mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance. highs: mid 70s. winds: n 5-10 mph tomorrow night: slight storm chance. lows: mid 50s winds: s 5-10 mph. thanks chris. amy? /