Speech to Text for Restoring a Historic Bridge to its Former Glory

ten list./// it's warm now but we all remember a few months ago just how frigid the temperatures were. heavy snow and freezing temperatures caused roofs to collapse all over our area. that includes the last covered bridge in minnesota. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live from the historic bridge getting much needed tálá c.xxx george and katie i'm here in zumbrota where this bridge is considered a rare gem. the heavy freezing snow we got this past winter was way too much for the roof o the last covered bridge in the state. right now... it has a temporary covering but the city is hoping to restore the bridge back to it's original glory. it was the winter that never ended, it seemed like. record snowfall and freezing temperatures caused the roof of this historic covered bridge to collapse. i was really surprised to see something as neat as this have the roof cave in. this is the scene just a few months ago. the snow covered remnants of the roof on the ground. those who love the landmark feared history would be lost. it was very very sad. it kind of felt like we lost a part of our town for a little while. even though the roof collapsed this century old bridge proves to be tough. here's a birds eye view of the progress made. right now a temprory roof is over the 150á yearáold bridge. it took a disaster for life long resident kasey manuel to fully treasure the bridge. i didn't appreciate it when i was a kid. now i can appreciate its historical importance. it's just like an icon for zumbrota. a community hoping to preserve the last covered bridge for another 150á years. it's kind of a nostalgic sort of a feeling. a the historic society here in minneosta wants to keep the bridge as close to it's original state as possible. that includes (pans to stack of wood)using this original 150áyearáold wood from the roof that collapse to restore this bridge and keep the history alive. reporting live in zumbrota jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah. they're hoping to start construction this august marking the bridge's 150th anniversary.///