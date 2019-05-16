Speech to Text for Honoring the area's best and brightest students

june 6th./// each year as the school year winds down á we here at kimt like to honor our area's best and brightest students. we call them scholastic allá stars. kimt news 3's katie huinker attended today's luncheon and asked students about their keys to success.xxx andrea has a 4.0 grade point average. but it's not all about gápáa. when selecting scholasticáall stars, teachers from each school look a lot deeper. it's you as a character, as a person so it's really an honor. hard work is something scholastic allá star megan niewoehner knows well... growing up on her family farm in the sumner fredericksbur g school district. so we have about 750 acres and 300 head of cattle so with that it's always been my passion. now she is pursuing her passion á working in agá business. my dad's been a farmer and my mom is an accountant so it's a mixture of the best of both worlds. meanwhile á jack tuohy of chatfield has engineering on his mind. i am going to the university of wisconsin madison engineering school and then going to get my master's degree after that. now these two have some advice for students everywhere. i guess i try to involve myself in as many things i can do and do the best i could in those and it paid off i guess. my family my faith and my friends. it's amazing to have a good support group that always supports you and surrounds you because that will help you go on in life and congratulatio ns to all of today's allá stars. today was made possible by our sponsors... hearing associates, midwest construction, and rochester lapidary jewelers.///