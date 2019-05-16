Speech to Text for Bicycle volunteers needed for the Med City Marathon

the med city marathon is just around the corner - on may 26th. to prepare for all of the runners - the marathon is looking for some 2-wheeled volunteers. med city marathon-vo-2 lowerthird2line:bicyclists needed for med city marathon rochester, mn patrick spinler is in charge of finding bicycle volunteers for the marathon. lowerthirdcourtesy:file bicyclists needed for med city marathon rochester, mn the med city marathon needs at least two bicyclists for each divison of the marathon. lowerthirdcourtesy:med city marathon 2018 bicyclists needed for med city marathon rochester, mn they lead the runners to where they need to go - encourage them as they cross the finish line - and help keep participants safe.xxx med city marathon-sot-2 lowerthird2line:patrick spinler lead bike coordinator, med city marathon if there's an angry goose on the path, for instance, or if you're coming up to a road crossing, for instance, it can help to have that extra visibility of the bikers because we also wear these very bright vests and stuff or just being able to tell the runner hey, there's a big patch of gravel here, watch your footing if you're interested in volunteering - kimt.com:local news we'll have contact information on our website at kimt dot com. find this story under local news.