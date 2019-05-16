Speech to Text for Golden Apple Teacher of the Year announced at luncheon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

scholastic all stars-vo-2 today amy, katie lange and i had the opportunity to meet some of the best students and teachers in our area... if not the free world. that's right - today was our annual scholastic all- star and golden apple award luncheon. one highlight is announcing the golden apple teacher of the year.xxx scholastic all stars-natvo-1 lowerthird2line:golden apple teacher of the year mason city, ia justin uhlenhopp, applause.congra tulations! this year that award goes to justin uhlenhopp, better known as mr. u. lowerthirdcourtesy:january golden apple teacher of the year kimt news 3 the forest city middle school science teacher says he didn't see this one coming but says it is motivating to keep improving as an educator.xxx sas-sot-1 lowerthird2line:justin uhlenhopp golden apple teacher of the year i don't want to plateu, i want to keep reaching and going for that next challenge. its just more of the same and improving and getting better every day. the golden apple award is sponsored by window world and niacc. /