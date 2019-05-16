Speech to Text for RPD officers take part in continuing education program

national police week. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning a few members of the rochester police department recently graduated from a continued education program. annalise - what did the men and women learn?xxx police training education-lintro-3 amy - george i'm here at the north police station - annalise live-lintro-2 this is where i spoke to one of the officers who graduated from the national command and staff college on friday.xxx police training education-pkg-1 police training education-pkg-2 "this was 6 weeks of online learning and 2 weeks of residency in anoka minnesota. it's graduate level work presented by the command and staff college" police training education-pkg-3 lieutenant aaron penning is one of four rochester police department staff members who graduated. this is the first time rochester police have attended - and the first time the course was held in minnesota. police training education-pkg-4 "throughout the program, we learned principles relevant to the 21st century regarding diversity, equity, community policing, community engagement." police training education-pkg-5 penning explains participants wrote papers - presentations - and put together a capstone project. his was related to 21st century policing models and how they've shifted after major events involving law enforcement. "we looked at the rise of the intelligence led policing model after 9/11 but a shift in law enforcement back towards community engagement and after incidents such as ferguson and other civil unrest incidents that really drew light on the need for the community and law enforcement to be better connected and have better communication." lieutenant penning tells me hethinks that continued education and implementing modern police practices helps the rochester police department to best serve the city. "for law enforcement, it's a continuous evolution. we're keeping up with the community. we're keeping up with the community's expectations of us as law enforcement leaders and really hearing what the community needs from us in terms of law enforcement service" / annalise live-ltag-2 one of rochester's other graduates - sergeant leslie kenyon - received the magnus award - a recognition of her outstanding writings and essays during the program. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3.xxx thank you annalise. the police department hopes to eventually host the program in rochester. / we are