Speech to Text for Seminar teaching self care for nurses

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you ever considered joining the nursing profession--- now might be the time. according to the american nurses association - more than 500- thousand r-ns are expected to retire by 20-22. kimt news three's calyn thompson spoke to one retired military nurse and joins us live with a different twist on this story---- the issue of caring for aging nurses - calyn?xxx nurses self care-bmintro-1 nurses self care-bmintro-2 amy and george - when we think about the current nursing shortage... we talk about recruiting more nurses. but that doesn't mean we can forget about taking care of the nurses who are already on the job.xxx nurses self care-pkg-1 nurses self care-pkg-3 we're the only health care profession that is there day in and day out. 24/7. and the work is getting harder and harder as patients get sicker and sicker. a room full of nurses is learning the importance of self-care and resiliency... from a woman who worked as a nurse in the military. nurses self care-pkg-4 a lot nurses are leaving the bedside today around the country because the work is so very very difficult and it's hard and it's not what they thought it was going to be. nurses self care-pkg-6 95-hundred nurses currently work on mayo's rochester campus. but not every one of their patients get a happy ending. nurses self care-pkg-5 you can go from one room and you're interacting with that patient or family who may have received some positive health outcomes. and then you're just going five minutes later into another room where they've just received devastating news and you really just have to be compassionate and be there for those patients, in that experience, in that moment. and that can be very challenging and very taxing. nurses self care-pkg-7 that's why beeson says it's important to give nurses an outlet. and most hospitals do not do that. so what happens is the nurses go home with that stress and heartache and it often times comes out in unhealthy habits. also adding it's important to take care of yourself and your co- workers... in a profession that has you always thinking of others. i think nurses take great, great, great care of patients. and i want us to take great, great, great care of each other. / nurses self care-bmtag-2 nurses were given tips for self-care... both on and off the clock. george. / thank you calyn. the speaker says it's been a goal of hers to speak at mayo clinic... and she fulfilled that goal today. / later in