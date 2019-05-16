Speech to Text for Sports betting on the way in Iowa

iowa's governor has signed a sports betting bill... but before you can place your bets... some rules and regulations need to be put in place. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick first told you diamond jo casino in northwood is expecting to get in on the online betting. now he joins us live with an update on when we can expect to see it - brian?xxx maplive:sports betting moves forward in iowa northwood, ia google earth 2018 google diamond jo casino.jpg amy george i spoke to the president of boyd gaming corporation--th ey are the ones that own diamond jo casino. brian live-lintro-2 they say it is still a little early to tell what online sports betting will look like in iowa but they are already talking with employees and gearing up for when that day comes.xxx sports betting update-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:sports betting moves forward in iowa northwood, ia while you are sitting at the craps table or playing slots - you will also able to place bets on sports teams. vice president david strow of boyd gaming says this is an exciting time in the casino industry. they've seen increase at their other casinos in pennsylvania and mississippi where online sports betting went into place in the last few years. the iowa racing and gaming commission still needs to come up with rules but boyd and employees at diamond jo casino are getting excited. we could be in a position to offer it in the fall as football season rolls around that is a high demand season for sports betting we would like to have it in place to take it vantage of that but i don't want to speak to the regulators whatever time they need to do it properly / brian live-ltag-2 boyd says they will still be looking into what sports bookings would best fit with customers here. live in northwood - brian tabick - kimt news 3. / thank you brian. sports betting will be limited to those over the age of 21. if