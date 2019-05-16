Clear

Drivers cited after rollover crash

Police say one of the drivers failed to stop at an intersection and broadsided an SUV.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 5:21 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

are called to the scene of an accident just after 2:30 this afternoon after a report of a vehicle on its top. eisenhower crash-vo-1 lowerthird2line:two-vehicle crash mason city, ia the accident happened at the intersection of 19th street and south eisenhower in mason city. deputies say one of the vehicles ran a red light... colliding with the s-u-v that rolled. no one was injured - but police say both drivers are being cited. / the rochester
