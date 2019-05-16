Speech to Text for Students embark on the Canoemobile

are getting out of the classroom and exploring the great outdoors. take a look. canoe water testing-vo-1 canoe water testing-vo-3 this is the canoe-mobile. elementary school students in austin are not only getting the chance to ride in a canoe. they're also testing water quality, canoe safety and learning about the history of the cedar river. one student tells us she's learning valuable life skills.xxx canoe water testing-sot-1 lowerthird2line:moyra voigt student how to start a fire when you don't have the resources of modern day such as a lighter, newspaper like right there for you to grab." the canoe- mobile learning event is being funded through money from the county. we'll have more on that coming up tonight on kimt news three at six.