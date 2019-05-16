Clear

Students embark on the Canoemobile

They're learning how canoe, how to test water quality and about the history of the Cedar River.

are getting out of the classroom and exploring the great outdoors. take a look. canoe water testing-vo-1 canoe water testing-vo-3 this is the canoe-mobile. elementary school students in austin are not only getting the chance to ride in a canoe. they're also testing water quality, canoe safety and learning about the history of the cedar river. one student tells us she's learning valuable life skills.xxx canoe water testing-sot-1 lowerthird2line:moyra voigt student how to start a fire when you don't have the resources of modern day such as a lighter, newspaper like right there for you to grab." the canoe- mobile learning event is being funded through money from the county. we'll have more on that coming up tonight on kimt news three at six.
