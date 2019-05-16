Speech to Text for Water monitoring volunteers needed

is known as the land of 10- thousand lakes. but there's actually more than 12- thousand lakes and 92-thousand miles of streams and rivers. now - the state's pollution control agency is asking for your help in monitoring water quality. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live at one of those sites - calyn- how can people get involved?xxx water quality testing-liveintro-2 raquel - i'm standing next to bear creek. according to a map from the minnesota pollution control agency... this is an area that's a high priority stream site that needs monitoring. and they're asking for your help.xxx water quality testing-minipkg-1 water quality testing-minipkg-3 nat if you live near water - you may not think about what goes into protecting it. erica coop brings her kids to the park near bear creek. the minnesota pollution control agency wants people like her to help take care of streams like this one. they say it's as easy as a water clarity test twice a month during the summer. water quality testing-minipkg-2 i think it's a lot easier if we're already here by the water, it would be much easier for us to just go and get a little bit than having a crew coming to every bit of water here in town. / water quality testing-livetag-2 no prior experience is needed... the equipment and training is provided to you by the m-p-c-a. if you'd like more information - we'll be sure to post the link under this story on kimt dot com. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. volunteers like this are very helpful to the state. we're told in some cames - information gathered by volunteers is the only monitoring done on certain lakes or streams. /