Clear

Sheriff asking for a salary increase

We're finding out what local residents think.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 4:54 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2019 4:54 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Sheriff asking for a salary increase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

county sheriff kurt freitag is asking for a raise. its now up to the court to decide if he'll get a roughly 17-thousand dollar salary increase. sheriff pay-vo-3 sheriff pay-vo-2 sheriff freitag tells us he compared his salary to others in the district he says a fair salary for his area of his size is about 120- thousand dollars - he's asking for a slightly lower amount. we wanted to know what local residents think of his request.xxx sheriff pay-sot-1 sheriff pay-sot-2 "i think it should have been automatic. the sheriff in my opinion has one of the most stressful dangerous jobs of all the elected officials." sheriff pay-sot-3 "i think the case was argued out very well on both sides. so we will see what the judge has to say. freitags attorney and the attorney for the county are both now writing briefings that hat will be presented to the court in june. /
Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Threat Through the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/15

Image

Self defense & sex trafficking

Image

Light it up blue for police

Image

Mason City ride of silence

Image

Community gardens in Rochester

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

Fire at Rochester apartment complex

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

SAW: DREW COPLEY

Community Events