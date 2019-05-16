Speech to Text for Sheriff asking for a salary increase

county sheriff kurt freitag is asking for a raise. its now up to the court to decide if he'll get a roughly 17-thousand dollar salary increase. sheriff pay-vo-3 sheriff pay-vo-2 sheriff freitag tells us he compared his salary to others in the district he says a fair salary for his area of his size is about 120- thousand dollars - he's asking for a slightly lower amount. we wanted to know what local residents think of his request.xxx sheriff pay-sot-1 sheriff pay-sot-2 "i think it should have been automatic. the sheriff in my opinion has one of the most stressful dangerous jobs of all the elected officials." sheriff pay-sot-3 "i think the case was argued out very well on both sides. so we will see what the judge has to say. freitags attorney and the attorney for the county are both now writing briefings that hat will be presented to the court in june. /