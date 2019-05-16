Speech to Text for UNI holds Panther Caravan in Clear Lake

hopefully come away with a few prizes./// "i always go and i go to all these places around the country but man i'm always happy to come back to iowa, this is always going to be my home." osage native and uni wrestling coach doug schwaub was one of the many coaches in clear lake this evening. the 2019 panther caravan kicked off today at the surf ballroom and many fans from the area were in attendance. five panther's coaches interacted with fans and thanked them for their support of uni athletics. the younger ones took part in games and some fans came away with free tickets to sporting events. uni athletic director david harris said the caravan is all about growing the fanbase and giving thanks to those who support the university./// "we feel like we have to get out to different parts of the state and really just say thank you for supporting us and trying to grow and building relationships and