Speech to Text for Tracking A Mixed Bag of Sun, Clouds, & Rain

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( a few isolated showers and storms will linger across the region this morning with very small chances sticking around through the day á but the majority will stay dry under mostly cloudy skies. temperatures will climb into the middle 60s, making for a nearánormal day with lows keeping near 50 thanks to light southern winds. wednesday looks to be the nicest day of the week with sunshine and 70s returning to the forecast! after our beautiful wednesday, of course, shower and storm chances return to the area á especially during the evening and overnight hours of thursday. this will kick off a rather soggy pattern with temperatures on thursday reaching into the 80s before falling back into the 70s for the weekend. the warmer air will increase our chances for storm development but the severe risk looks to remain on the marginal side. today: am isolated showers/mostl y cloudy. highs: middle 60s. winds: s 5á15 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: near 50. winds: s 5á10 mph. thanks brandon.