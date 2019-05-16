Clear

Rochester wants you to name its newest parking ramp

Rochester wants you to name its newest parking ramp

Posted: May. 14, 2019 6:55 AM
Updated: May. 14, 2019 6:55 AM
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

rochester is turning to you to leave a lasting mark on the city by naming a new parking ramp. nick lemmer works in tranist and parking for the city of rochester... and says this is the first time the city is asking for the public's help in naming the new ramp. they hope getting people involved will help get the word out that its now open. and for lemmer, it also helps bring the character of the community to the new structure. this is a really fun opportunity to tap the creative energy, and the sense of history and heritage that we know exists in our community so we really want to tap into that. since opening the form to submit names, they've gotten over 25 submissions. to give your input you have to be 18 years
