Speech to Text for MetroNet to start work in Rochester this week

right now... spectrum is the only choice people in rochester have if they want internet or cable . without another company in town, spectrum can essentially charge what they want for their service. but there is work being done to change that. kimt news 3's annalisa pardo is live in rochester with whats tyler and deedee. in february, rochester city council member voted to approve an agreement with (metronet(. that's the new company that is officially starting work to bring more internet and cable options to the medácity. metronet has agreed to cover 80 percenet of homes in the next five years. this week... they are starting to bury their fiber optic cables, as part of the infrastructur e needed to provide internet. one man we talked says "one is be patient. when they come in, there is gonna be stuff. they are gonna be blocking, working late. yards may be best messed up a little bit. just be patient with it cause they'll do a good job." people in rochester are being encouraged to watch out for postcards and mail that lets them know when metronet crews will be installing fiber in their neighborhoods . right now... crews are working in the far northwest part of the city, but eventually there will be fiber optic cables laid in almost every area.