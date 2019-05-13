Speech to Text for Industrial hemp in Iowa

iowa governor kim reynolds has signed a bill into law allowing the growth of hemp in the state. young farmers like laura cunningham see this as a new opportunity. the product would be grown for purposes like carpet or building materials. but cunningham still has questions before she's willing to commit to growing the new crop.xxx i'm always open to new opportunities looking for ways to innovate and do something new on the farm but i am also a care taker of the land here so i have questions like what does it do for soil health what are some of the nutrients that are required to grow it and what are the effects of that afterwards. before farmers can start growing the crop... the iowa department of agriculture and land stewardship must develop a plan and submit it for approval by the uás department of agriculture.