Speech to Text for Options for driving hands free

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

has a lot to consider./// kimt news 3 continues to follow changes to minnesota legislature. starting on august 1st á drivers will be required to use handsáfree devices to talk on the phone while driving. but if you don't have a newer model car á you might be wondering how you can stay connected on the road. kimt news 3's isabella basco is looking into your options. isabella? calyn... some of us can't be away from our phones for even just a second. luckily á one installation technician at midwest custom concepts in rochester says there are tons of options out there for drivers to stay safe and connected.xxx <nats > michael thomas is an installation technician at midwest custom concepts á and he's been making sure customers know their options since the hands free bill was signed into law. "the biggest thing is just training people to not hold their phone in their hand. i drive an hour to work each way every day and i can't tell you how many people are swerving into my lane. you can see them texting and driving. i think that's the biggest thing is just breaking that habit." thomas also says some customers might be stuck in their ways when it comes to finding alternate ways to communicate. "a lot of people are just overwhelmed with the amount of choices and don't really know when you're looking on amazon or the internet. what's gonna work in my car? how much is it actually gonna cost when i get the parts? there are essentially two levels of bluetooth that you can use to avoid using your hands on the road. the first, you are not replacing anything in your stereo. this one... you can talk on the phone or listen to music. the second level of bluetooth you are replacing your entire stereo. you can pull up your text messages or use your gps navigation. and when it comes to cost á thomas says price shouldn't be too much of a factor. "how much is your life worth i guess?" and when handsáfree officially goes into effect... thomas hopes driving will be smoother for minnesotans. "not having to touch anything while they drive and just drive is definitely the way to go for sure." thomas says bluetooth options can range from 149 dollars to 349 dollars. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. midwest custom concepts says they've tripled their business in terms of adding bluetooth and apple carplay since the hands free bill was signed./// a 27 year old man was taken