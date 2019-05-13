Speech to Text for New bike lockers in Albert Lea

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

around 60 percent./// continuing coverage tonight. getting out and exploring albert lea just got a whole lot easier. we told you about these bike lockers a few months ago... and now two of them are set up in albert lea. one at frank hall park á and another on north broadway next to the splash pad. the bikes are each 2 dollars per hour to rent á and you are required to bring your own helmet to wear. despite the small cost... albert lea residents are excited about "i think it's a great idea it gets people out and active and you know be able to bike around the lake and see everything." the best way to get ahold of one of the bikes is to go online and rent it á then you'll get a code to enter into the locker that will unlock it and release the bike./// now that the weather has warmed up