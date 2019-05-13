Clear

New bike lockers in Albert Lea

The devices are now up and ready to use.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for New bike lockers in Albert Lea

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

around 60 percent./// continuing coverage tonight. getting out and exploring albert lea just got a whole lot easier. we told you about these bike lockers a few months ago... and now two of them are set up in albert lea. one at frank hall park á and another on north broadway next to the splash pad. the bikes are each 2 dollars per hour to rent á and you are required to bring your own helmet to wear. despite the small cost... albert lea residents are excited about "i think it's a great idea it gets people out and active and you know be able to bike around the lake and see everything." the best way to get ahold of one of the bikes is to go online and rent it á then you'll get a code to enter into the locker that will unlock it and release the bike./// now that the weather has warmed up
Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Tracking plenty of sun and much warmer temps!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Industrial hemp in Iowa

Image

Options for driving hands free

Image

New bike lockers in Albert Lea

Image

Breeding exotic pets

Image

Chris Nelson' Forecast 5/13

Image

City Updating Snow and Ice Control

Image

National Police Week

Image

Hwy 122 Project Bad for Business?

Image

National Salvation Army Week

Image

National Bike to Work Week

Community Events