Speech to Text for Breeding exotic pets

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

come back up at a future meeting./// new tonight at ten. a hayward woman is hoping to return back to her hometown... but with a few more family members. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live now á brooke tell us about the unique family./// calyn, a hayward woman is asking the city to move back home... but the reason she needs permission is because she considers these fox and wolf dogs her children. however, the city isn't so sure about it.xxx mckenzie eklund owns eklund exotics á where she breeds foxes, and owns 3 wolf dogs. she currently lives and operates her business in rose creek... but eklund is a hayward native á and she wants to relocate herself á with her human children, and her 'fur babies'. however, the city isn't sure how to respond. mckenzie has been trying to get permission to build an enclosure in her mother's backyard for 2 months now, but the city is having to go through some hoops to make a decision. like potential reá zoning á for example. tonight was a chance for the city to have another conversation with her and get some questions answered, but mckenzie's hopes are still high. "they're not a pet for everyone, i will be honest on that, but they're good pets to me. we socialize ours from the day they're born. we hand raise them and there are some things that people don't like about them which is fine. there are some things that people don't like about other species but we just try to educate people and that's all that we want to do, honestly." mckenzie plans on drawing out how her enclosure in her mothers back yard will look, and has to reach out to the county about reá zoning possibilities á too./// thank you brooke. eklund also says the city has mentioned she'll have 30 days to leave with her pets if there is any complaint. however, making the move and building a new enclosure won't be cheap so she has a lot to consider./// kimt news 3 continues to follow