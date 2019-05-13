Speech to Text for Chris Nelson' Forecast 5/13

your monday with the potential for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm today. highs will remain around average in the mid 60s, and it will stay that way for tomorrow. a dying line of showers will move into southern minnesota and northern iowa later tonight, but we'll likely stay mostly clear or partly cloudy. periodically during the week we may see a few showers or a storm; however, the bigger story will be the warmer air moving into our neck of the woods. daytime highs could get close to 80 degrees on thursday and stay in the 70s from wednesday into the weekend. there doesn't appear to be a direct strong or severe storm threat in the forecast, but with the warmer air, we will have to keep a close eye on it. tonight: partly cloudy with a slight shower chance west lows: upper 40s. winds: s 5-10 mph tomorrow: mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance. highs: upper 60s. winds: n 5-10 mph tomorrow night: slight storm chance. lows: near 50. winds: s 5-10 mph.