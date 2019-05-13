Speech to Text for City Updating Snow and Ice Control

after a long á cold á brutal winter... we're all looking forward to summer! but today the city is looking back on the frigid months... in order to do better in the future. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us now after attending the meeting. calyn á you learned the city does not have a snow and ice management policy in place. yeah katie and george that's right. no current policy in place but they're working to change that. community members i spoke to today say it's a good idea in order to make it a little bit easier to get around in rochester when those big á wet snowflakes fall. .xxx "it was horrible. it was absolutely horrible. i didn't think old man winter was ever going to give up the fight." it's not a season we want to go back to for a long time... but it's a discussion the city is having now á before old man winter returns. "as you can see the city currently does not have a policy." the proposed policy would prioritize what areas to clear first... depending on how bad the snow event is. when thinking back to this past winter. "i haven't seen that much snow since 1991 when we had the halloween snowstorm." rochester residents remember the headaches they went through during the coldest months of the year. "i'm not currently a driver but as a walker it sucks when you have to go through a two foot snow bank." the city hopes to relieve some of those concerns by making changes now. "really formalizing the policy á the things that we do into a policy as well as some additional language to provide clarity, to be as transparent as possible on what we're trying to accomplish when we perform snow and ice control, and snow and ice management in the city."/// other discussion points included moving the snow dump site... as well as updating ordinances which will simplify winter parking for residents. katie and george. thank you calyn. they also discussed making changes to the current sidewalk snow removal ordinance. the discussions will continue at a later