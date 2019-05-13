Clear

National Police Week

It's a time to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice

Posted: May. 13, 2019 7:02 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 7:02 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for National Police Week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

/ this week in washington á thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world will gather to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. since its start in 19á82... national police week has grown to include many events such as the annnual peace officers memorial service á which will be held wednesday. clear lake police captain mike colby recalls some of his colleagues from his days in the academy that have given their lives to protect and "there's law enforcement out there 24/7 365 on your streets and in your community to protect you. that's a sacrifice those officers make to work a night to be away from family, on christmas, holidays, birthday parties, to miss those events out there to do their job because we're really here to serve those people." the week is held in conjunction with peace officers memorial day á which was signed into law by president kennedy in 19á
