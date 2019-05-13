Speech to Text for Hwy 122 Project Bad for Business?

ask for the supervisor. tonight we're continuing our coverage of construction on a main mason city thouroughfar e. road work on the east bound lane of highway 1á22... marked in red on your screen... is in full swing. those lanes will likely be closed until november while westbound traffic remains head to head. it's the second phase of the project after finishing work on the westbound lanes. businesses in the area say last year's construction was bad for business, but ká iámát news three's brian tabick is learning business might be worse this year á brian? xxx katie and george i spoke to a number of businesses just east of federal avenueááthey tell me they are having hard time getting people in to their storesáá because the only way to get here is by heading east on 1á22. the best option is just try and get to federal whether you are going north or south and then turn at fifth street unless we can get something changed here for us. jon kittleson is the manager of hardees in mason cityááthe eatery endured construction last year during which 122 was closed headed west. now, with the second year of the project closing the east bound lane hardees is being hit even harder. kittleson estimates business is down 30 percent. hours have been changed. employee hours are being cut as well, to make ends meet. kittleson has been in touch with the city and the iowa department of transportatio n in hopes of having road blocks that prevent customers from reaching the business removed. kittleson is frustrated. right now we are kind of just at a stalemate and i guess you'd say almost getting the runaround of who is responsible for helping us or telling us the answer to whether we can or not get this open for us. i spoke to the iowa department of transportatio n this afternoon about removing some of the blockade to allow traffic heading west to get to these businesses. katie george, they tell me it would be a safety issue to do so. reporting live in mason city brian tabic káiá mát news three./// thank you brian. we've also looked at crash numbers comparing when the project started last year to today... during both years three crashes were reported in the first 24 days of construction.//