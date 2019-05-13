Speech to Text for National Salvation Army Week

when you think about the salvation army, you may think of the red kettle campaing during christmas time ...or the warming shelters.xxx brooke sal army-vo-1 lowerthird2line:rebecca snapp community engagement, salvation army "there are more needs than the warming center and the issue of homelessness in the community and its really important to focus on needs like that and i'm so glad that we have people that are really paying attention to that need but there's a lot of other things going on and there are a lot of other things playing into that need in this area." brooke sal army-sotvo-4 this week is national salvation army week, and those with the salvation army in rochester tell us it's important to recognize that the need for help in the community doesn't go away when the warm weather moves in. the salvation army focuses on these five pilars - from ensuring the community is clothed, to making sure people in the med city are getting proper health care, the needs aren't going away, however the number of donations does decrease after the christmas season. the salvation army says it is always accepting donations and taking volunteers. /