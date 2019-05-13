Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

National Bike to Work Week

The goal is to help encourage people to take two wheels to work.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 5:54 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for National Bike to Work Week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bike to work week-vo-2 after months of cold weather - the sun is finally out. this week - some people are taking advantage of the warm weather to bike to and from work. bike to work week-vo-1 lowerthird2line:bike to work week mason city, ia it's national bike to work week. the goal is to get more people on to two wheels - and encourage a healthier way to commute. the staff at wayne's ski and cycle in mason city came into work by bike today - and employee kegan rocha does a 4 mile trip to work every day. he says there's no better time to make biking a part of your every day commute.xxx bike to work week-sot-1 lowerthird2line:keegan rocha bikes to work "there's obviously construction downtown so that's a hassle, gas prices are going up, and the weather is super nice out, so why not take advantage of it? and have another option to get around so people aren't relying so much on vehicles." according to the league of american bicyclists - the number of people who bike to work in the u-s skyrocketed by over 60 percent from 2000 to 20-13. /
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 62°
Tracking plenty of sun and much warmer temps!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Salvation Army Week

Image

National Bike to Work Week

Image

Brick pavers to be replaced in downtown Mason City

Image

New zipline to be added to East Park

Image

Bill would raise tobacco age to 21

Image

Dispatchers break down the 411 on calling 911

Image

FEMA Damage Assessments

Image

Impact of Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Local farmers worried about more tariffs

Image

My Monday - Pay yourself first

Community Events