Speech to Text for National Bike to Work Week

bike to work week-vo-2 after months of cold weather - the sun is finally out. this week - some people are taking advantage of the warm weather to bike to and from work. bike to work week-vo-1 lowerthird2line:bike to work week mason city, ia it's national bike to work week. the goal is to get more people on to two wheels - and encourage a healthier way to commute. the staff at wayne's ski and cycle in mason city came into work by bike today - and employee kegan rocha does a 4 mile trip to work every day. he says there's no better time to make biking a part of your every day commute.xxx bike to work week-sot-1 lowerthird2line:keegan rocha bikes to work "there's obviously construction downtown so that's a hassle, gas prices are going up, and the weather is super nice out, so why not take advantage of it? and have another option to get around so people aren't relying so much on vehicles." according to the league of american bicyclists - the number of people who bike to work in the u-s skyrocketed by over 60 percent from 2000 to 20-13. /