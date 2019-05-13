Clear
Brick pavers to be replaced in downtown Mason City

The pavers will cost $200,000 to replace.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 5:52 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 5:52 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

the city of mason city is moving forward on a brick paving project downtown. the price tag... a whopping 200 thousand dollars. brick repair-vo-1 lowerthird2line:downtown brick repair mason city, ia the downtown brick pavers were first put in about ten years ago. city leaders say it is time to replace all of them with new brick that will better handle the midwest winters and general wear and tear. some residents who spend quite a bit of time downtown say they want to make sure the plaza is safe to walk on.xxx brick repair-sot-1 lowerthird2line:karen johnson mason city, ia i watch people walking down hear all the time. all kinds of shoes people with walkers i just think it is a safety issue first than an aesthetics issue. and where it's bad it's really bad. those with the city say they aren't sure when the project will start--but road and lane closures will need to happen. /
