Speech to Text for New zipline to be added to East Park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is working to raise money for a special project that aims to attract kids outdoors regardless of physical ability. soon there will be a zipline of sorts in east park. kimt news 3's katie huinker is live to explain for us. katie?xxx outdoor zipline east park-lintro-3 amy - katie the playground style zipline will be built right here. outdoor zipline east park-lintro-4 now it won't take you flying over trees or the winnebago river but those i spoke with say it will still be a great addition to east park.xxx outdoor zipline east park-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:accessible zipline coming to east park mason city, ia that includes bev mccoy who takes her friend ester to the park weekly. while ester enjoys all the playground has to offer - other kids who are physically disabled don't have as many options. that's where the new ziplines come in! they will look similar to this. one will have a disk like seat for children or adults and a second line that will feature a harness chair to allow those with physical disabilities to use. it's something bev says the park needs.xxx outdoor zipline east park-mpkg-3 i took on a one on one physically challenged child when i was working and the stuff he could do was limited. there wasn't a lot he could do. / outline zipline east park-ltag-2 the ziplines come at a cost. 35,000 dollars to be exact - that's according to the city. so far 30 thousand has been raised... they are turning to the community for help raising the remaining five thousand. live in mason city - katie huinker - kimt news 3. / thank you katie. the 35 thousand dollars also includes an accessible play surface that will make it easier for someone in a wheelchair to get in the zipline chair. /