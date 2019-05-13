Speech to Text for Bill would raise tobacco age to 21

academy of medicine estimates that raising the tobacco age to 21 would reduce smoking among 15 to 17 year olds by 25 percent. some legislators are pushing for a bill in minnesota this session to raise the age to 21 across the state. statewide tobacco age 21-vo-1 lowerthird2line:bill to raise tobacco age to 21 in mn kasson, mn randy scott and james zimmerman live in kasson - where the age is still 18... and that's where they think it should stay. lowerthirdcourtesy:file bill to raise tobacco age to 21 in mn kimt news 3 so far in south-eastern minnesota - olmsted county - albert lea - and austin have bumped the age to purhcase tobacco from 18 to 21.xxx statewide tobacco age 21-sot-1 lowerthird2line:james zimmerman & randy scott kasson, mn i think it don't really make a difference. the way i see it, if you're old enough to go to war at 18, you should be old enough to buy cigarettes state senator carla nelson is chief-author of the bill - she says - in part: nx fp wrap:state sen. carla nelson (r) rochester "we cannot sit by as our kids develop lifetime addictions. ... "we cannot sit by as our kids develop lifetime addictions. we must stand up for our youth - and we must do it today."