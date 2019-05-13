Speech to Text for Dispatchers break down the 411 on calling 911

that 240 million calls to 9-1-1 are made every year. that's according to the national emergency number association. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is speaking to dispatchers about what they want people to know about making an emergency call. she joins us now live. annalise - what can you tell us?xxx 411 on 911-lintro-3 katie - amy - here at the olmsted county law enforcement center - dispatchers have 6 emergency and 6 non-emergency lines open for you to call when there's a crisis - 411 on 911-lintro-2 or when there's something you need law enforcement to know - but it's not an emergency.xxx 411 on 911-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:the 411 on 911 rochester, mn nat: know that no matter what it is, we are working as hard as we can to get you help 2 rochester and olmsted county dispatchers presented to the public about what they need to know about 911. "i'm very compassionate about what i do and i'm here for the people." holly ketzeback and her partner taught a group of people at 125 live about misconceptions about dispatch and 911. 411 on 911-pkg-3 "they think it's just rochester pd. a lot of people don't realize that we serve the olmsted county sheriff's office, we handle the police department but we also handle the fire department as well." 411 on 911-pkg-5 "so i decided eventually to call 911" dudley parsons attended the session - and feels he now has a better understanding of how the 911 system works. 411 on 911-pkg-4 "information about how much information they have and have access to was useful." 411 on 911-pkg-6 they also explained what happens in the dispatch center when a 911 call is made... and when people should call the non-emergency number instead of 911. "it's important for me to educate the public on the appropriate time to call because a lot of times, we get 911 calls and the first thing someone says is this isn't an emergency, but" calling 911 when it isn't an emergency means you take up one of the emergency lines... and someone else calling who is actually in crisis will roll to a non- emergency line. 411 on 911-pkg-8 if you're calling because it is an emergency - dispatchers want you to be aware of your surroundings and give a call back number. "please understand when we're on the line with you, it doesn't delay someone coming. they're already on their way but the more information you can tell us, the more, better resources we can send you and i feel as a dispatcher that is probably my number 1 priority is helping people" / / 411 on 911-ltag-2 presentation attendees received this slip - which has the non- emergency numbers for rochester police - olmsted county sheriff's office - the fire department - animal control - and the drug tip line. 411 on 911-ltag-3 we'll have those numbers for you on our website at kimt dot com. find this story under local news. dispatchers recommend saving the numbers in your cell phone. live in rochester - annalise johnson - kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. there's another session happening at 6 tonight at 125 live. / the