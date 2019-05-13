Speech to Text for FEMA Damage Assessments

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

its been a month since a destructive ice and wind storm hit our area. this week the federal emergency management agency- known as fema - is making its rounds in southern minnesota to assess the damage. today - fema is in freeborn county. in freeman township - frost boils are still causing problems on the roads.xxx flood follow-sotvo-1 flood follow-sotvo-4 "all the roads are damaged and its harder to keep traffic flowing through and you also have to think of the public safety concern on them flood follow-sotvo-6 at this meeting - about more than twenty people submitted their damages to be looked at. infrastructure damage impacted homes and businesses across the county. and downed powerlines are among the biggest problems. in freeborn county alone about 600 poles were damaged costing approximately three million dollars. patrick boland has worked with fema for several years and says that this is one of the busiest damage assessment meetings he's seen.xxx flood follow-sot-1 flood follow-sot-3 " the storm seemed to produce a lot of road damages. a lot of colverts destroyed as a result of the flooding and the powerlines like i said before. that seems to be the primary problem that most people encountered here. " fema says they were not only assessing damage from april storm but also from severe winter weather we saw earlier in the season. coming tonight on kimt news three six - we'll show you the next step in the damage assessment process.