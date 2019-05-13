Speech to Text for Impact of Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

fish numbers-bmintro-2 we're getting a better idea of the impact the minnesota governor's fishing opener had on albert lea. fish numbers-vo-1 fish numbers-vo-3 governor tim walz spent the weekend in the albert lea lakes area - kicking off the walleye fishing season. and thousands of people participated in the events. about 27- hundred showed up for the hooked on broadway dinner and dance. tammi staker owns a business on main street and helped planned the pinic. she says this event definitely put albert lea on the map.xxx fish numbers-sot-3 lowerthird2line:tammi staker owner, whimzy " it was very community centric. so everybody had their doors up and felt welcomed. that was one of the biggest compliments that we got in albert lea is that we were very welcoming. " / fish numbers-bmtag-1 otter tail county in central minnesota will host the 20-20 governor's fishing opener. that will be held may seventh through tenth of next year. and of course we had team coverage of this year's opener in albert lea. fish numbers-bmtag-2 to check it out - just head over to kimt dot com - and look for the outdoors section under the sports tab. / budget talks-wpvo-1 budget talks-wpvo-2