Local farmers worried about more tariffs

China is retaliating against US tariffs

Posted: May. 13, 2019 4:45 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 4:45 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Local farmers worried about more tariffs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in north iowa are also feeling the impact of the tariffs. soybean tariffs-vo-1 soybean tariffs-vo-4 brent renner grows a variety of crops like corn and soybeans near klemme. he and other farmers have already had to adjust because of the trade war - and says that the tariffs - combined with other factors like weather - came at the worst possible time. but he and others are making sure that lawmakers hear their message.xxx soybean tariffs-sot-1 soybean tariffs-sot-2 "we have a positive relationship with the secretary of agriculture and we've continued to voice our concerns with him in that hopefully we can direct some change." president trump has said that the u-s will provide funding to help farmers impacted by the tariffs. /
