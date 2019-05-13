Speech to Text for Tracking A Sunny Start to the Work Week

the group is our good friend high pressure has moved back in and with it comes an abundance of sunshine for our monday. south southwest winds will help propel temps back into the middle 60s, much closer to the seasonal norm, with lows falling into the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies tonight. tuesday will bring back a small chance for scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm or two with temps remaining in the middle to upper 60s. a burst of warmer air move in behind this small cluster of tuesdayá tuesday night showers. wednesday, highs will pop into the middle 70s under sunny skies, then temps will jump into the lower 80s on thursday! rain showers and thunderstorm chances return starting thursday night through the weekend with temps remaining in the 70s and lows in the 50s. today: sunny skies. highs: middle 60s. winds: ssw 5á10 mph. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: upper 40s. winds: s 5á10 mph. tuesday: mostly cloudy/scatter ed showers. highs: upper still ahead... the search for suspects after two men armed with guns, break into a woman's home.