Some opted for a hike this Mother's Day

It's an effort to get people in touch with nature.

Posted: May. 12, 2019 10:57 PM
Updated: May. 12, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Some opted for a hike this Mother's Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

billion dollars./// it was a beautiful mother's day today weatherwise... and some took advantage of the day by taking a hike at pilot knob state park. the friends of pilot knob hosted a mother's day walk through the state park. it's part of a series of events open to the public to encourage getting in touch with nature. it's the second such hike on a holiday this year á the other being on new year's day. dawn bill with the nonáprofit says these walks are an example of why people should get out and explore nature á even on holidays.xxx "today during our hike, we photographed some pheasant backed mushroom fungus, and it won't be here again in a couple months, so it's nice to see how it changes. the foliage is different." and dads á don't feel left out. the friends will host another free hike at
