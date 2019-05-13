Speech to Text for Flower sales on Mother's Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

when we think of mother's day... we tend to associate it with flowers. get this... oneáfourth of the flower and plant purchases made for holidays occur on mother's day. that's according to the society of american florists. as kimt news three's alex jirgens shows us... two mason city stores are making a profit from those who are using gardening as a yearly tradition on this special day.xxx at andersen's market... jodi callahan and her three kids are getting plants like begonias for gardening. in fact á it's a yearly tradition for them. "ever since she was old enough to help me, my oldest, we've done this. they get their own pot and plant it, we do it every year." and they're not the only ones. "this place is always packed on mother's day, so it might be becoming more traditional." andersen's wasn't the only place in town busy with customers looking for plants like hanging baskets and trees for mother's day gifts. blackmore gardens owner bryon frampton has seen an influx as well. "our hanging baskets, some of the cash and carry stuff, some of the patio planters have been going well. anything you can just grab and go." and as warmer weather is in sight á he anticipates business ramping up. "this coming week here, highs are in the 70s, overnight temperatures are in the 50s and that makes me happy, and i think people will get excited." in mason city á alex jirgens á according