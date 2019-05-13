Speech to Text for Dover in running for upgraded basketball court

that's a possibility for dover this summer. the city's public court is in the running for the team's "our courts, our future" program. that's where the timberwolves fix up four city courts in the state over the summer. travis nelson lives in dover and used this court to train when playing professionally overseas. he'd like to see lines on the court and the crooked rims fixed... saying getting this upgrade could be lifeá changing to kids hoping to play in the big leagues.xxx it only takes one or two kids to really make their mark in basketball. and you know, if they have something like this, a timberwolves court to kind of train on and grow with it, you know, you could see some really good success for dover basketball in the future and for their professional or careers that they want to do. voting closes on friday may 24th. if you'd like to vote for dover to be one of the cities getting an upgraded basketball court... we have the link to