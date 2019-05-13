Speech to Text for Governor’s Fishing Opener wraps up on Sunday

the governor's fishing opener in albert lea. the city hosted the fishing opener for the first time ever this year. kimt news three's annalisa pardo takes us to the final event of the weekend and has some numbers that show just how successful the opener was.xxx this sign is about the only thing left in albert lea from the governor's fishing opener. but community members tell me it's the memories made from this weekend that last a lifetime. it's quiet streets and calm waters in albert lea on sunday morning... a stark difference from the scene just 24 hours ago, during the peak of the opening weekend. there were just tons of kids there, tons of camera people, reporters, and it was just a really big deal. elliot flatten and erik thompson are part of the angler team and fished at the opener... calling the big weekend in their city, a total success. all the attention we got was crazy awesome. according to explore minnesota, 500 thousand anglers in the entire state were on the waters on opening day. over 300 people came to albert lea for it. and over 600 local volunteers helped out to make opener happen in albert lea... about a hundred of them were boat hosts. like dave mullenbach... it went real well, i enjoyed it and it was a lot of fun. today, he's making pancakes here we go for the final event of the fishing opener... a pancake breakfast at the american legion post 56. it's just an honor for us to be in the community and showcase the legion, cause we know we probably won't get the fishing opener for another long time. so until that time, it's the memories of this( fishing opener that will stay with the people of albert lea. people are starting to realize fishing is a big thing, and getting more kids into it, it's just good for the community, good for every body. hope everybody enjoyed our the 73rd annual governor's fishing opener is set to happen in otter tail county in 20á20.///