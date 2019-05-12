Speech to Text for Kenyon-Wanamingo freshman finds role with track & field team

all the mothers out there today. at kenyon wanamingo high school one freshman wanted to compete in track and field. he's not able to do that this year but it's not stopping him from finding his role with the team.// athletes seek the thrill of competition. but what happens when you can't compete? you find any you can to be there. meet freshman jacob lund, an aspiring track star at kenyon wanamingo high school. jacob's love for sports is endless, his favorite athlete is former niacc star malique ziegler. he wanted to throw shotput for the knights track team. but his plans went down a different path. "back in december, i got a concussion, i got punched in the head at triton. so at the end of talking to the surgeon we decided to do surgery. the next three weeks would be hell." jacob had chiari malformation brain surgery in april, the goal, to reduce his recurring headaches. "were you scared at all, nervous at all going through it? i didn't sleep at all the night before, my face was burning up, i was quite nervous and last thing i remember is when they put me to sleep is that i got up and i was vomiting like crazy." when he recovered, he wanted to get back to the team any way he could. now he's an integral part of the kenyon wanamingo family. lund has found his spot on kw as a studentá manager. he helps with statistics, putting away equipment or anything else needed. his coach jeff wibben says hes' a walking enyclopedia of track and field knowledge. "he knows people from what they do in triton and wabasha kellogg, how they run in lake city, how they run in byron, he's an actual guru of the sport, he knows the sport real well." he said that jacob's dedication to the sport can teach a lesson to other members of the team. "it just shows kids that if you have adversity, something happens, you can still be by the sport by doing something else." even though he transferred from triton during the school year, he's fitting in quite well. "always makes us all of us laugh and he brings excitement to the team. he's like really supportive of us and he like knows all of us even though he hasn't been here at our school like forever. it's really cool that he gets so involved with it." and even though he's not competing, jacob is