Stamping out hunger in north Iowa

Letter carriers chipping in.

Posted: May. 12, 2019 7:22 AM
Updated: May. 12, 2019 7:22 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

more than 38 million 42 million people face hunger every day in the uás... and that includes 13 million children. but thanks to letter carriers at your local post office á they're aiming to "stamp out hunger." today was the stamp out hunger food drive with carriers in more than 10á thousand cities and towns across the country participating. in addition to picking up or dropping off the mail á carriers were also picking up nonáperishable food items that would be donated to local food banks. in mason city... donations go to the hawkeye harvest food bank. marty mueller with the mason city post office says they've seen a great response.xxx "we've had a lot of people come together and put a lot of food in these bags. we had roughly 25,000 pounds of food last year, and i'm hoping for at least that this year." if a carrier didn't get the food from you today á no worries. they will return to pick
