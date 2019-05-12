Speech to Text for Warmer weather puts emphasis on bike safety

warmer weather and summer getting closer means a lot more people will be on two wheels rather than four. with more young kids expected to be out on their bicycles á safety is key. the annual youth safety bike rodeo was held in mason city this morning. kids were able to participate in an obstacle course that included following signs á using hand signals á and checking over shoulders for traffic. in addition á a bike checkup station was provided for simple repairs like airing up tires and fixing bike chains. plus á one station provided free helmets. the spin devo group was on hand á and steve bailey with the group says it's important for (everyone to learn bike safety.xxx "especially here at the bike station, the parents are seeing how we air up the tires and lube the chains, basic bike handling. with the bike helmet fitting, that's also important too so that they can keep an eye on the kids and make sure they're wearing their helmet properly." parents also had the option of registering their bike