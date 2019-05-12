Clear

Warmer weather puts emphasis on bike safety

Kids got to learn about bike safety on Saturday morning.

Posted: May. 12, 2019 7:19 AM
Updated: May. 12, 2019 7:19 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for Warmer weather puts emphasis on bike safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

warmer weather and summer getting closer means a lot more people will be on two wheels rather than four. with more young kids expected to be out on their bicycles á safety is key. the annual youth safety bike rodeo was held in mason city this morning. kids were able to participate in an obstacle course that included following signs á using hand signals á and checking over shoulders for traffic. in addition á a bike checkup station was provided for simple repairs like airing up tires and fixing bike chains. plus á one station provided free helmets. the spin devo group was on hand á and steve bailey with the group says it's important for (everyone to learn bike safety.xxx "especially here at the bike station, the parents are seeing how we air up the tires and lube the chains, basic bike handling. with the bike helmet fitting, that's also important too so that they can keep an eye on the kids and make sure they're wearing their helmet properly." parents also had the option of registering their bike
Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Intermittent sun for the second half of the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Warmer weather puts emphasis on bike safety

Image

Walk MS event held in Mason City

Image

Walleye fishing season kicks off in Minnesota

Image

Anglers hit the water on Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Tracking More Sun for Mother's Day

Image

Iowa high school state track & field qualifiers.

Image

Local fisher chosen to tour Governor Walz during Fishing Opener

Image

Young anglers hope for the big one at Governor's Fishing Challenge

Image

Honoring the fallen

Image

Time-delay safes at CVS

Community Events