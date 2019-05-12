Speech to Text for Walk MS event held in Mason City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more than 1 million people in the uás... multiple sclerosis. every year á cities and towns nationwide host their own walk for más... including in mason city. 24 teams took part in mason city's walk má s... all to raise money for services and a cure for the condition. the walk started at southbridge mall á with walkers having the option of walking either 1 mile through downtown or 3 miles out to east park. alicia (uhá leesháuh) vaughn has been a part of the walk since around the time she was diagnosed with más close to ten years ago. numbness and seizures were the first signs of más for her á but says the signs could be different for each person. thanks to her current medicine á complications from lesions in her brain have been few and far between.xxx "mine have stayed stable the last several years with having my mri's done and i'm actually on a new medicine and i'm going to have an mri done here soon so i can determine if this medicine is staying the same or if they've changed. knock on wood, i haven't had any flare ups since i was pregnant with my daughter and that was almost 3 years ago." last year á participants nationwide raised more than 38 million