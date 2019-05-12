Clear

Walk MS event held in Mason City

24 teams took part in the event.

Posted: May. 12, 2019 7:17 AM
Updated: May. 12, 2019 7:17 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for Walk MS event held in Mason City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more than 1 million people in the uás... multiple sclerosis. every year á cities and towns nationwide host their own walk for más... including in mason city. 24 teams took part in mason city's walk má s... all to raise money for services and a cure for the condition. the walk started at southbridge mall á with walkers having the option of walking either 1 mile through downtown or 3 miles out to east park. alicia (uhá leesháuh) vaughn has been a part of the walk since around the time she was diagnosed with más close to ten years ago. numbness and seizures were the first signs of más for her á but says the signs could be different for each person. thanks to her current medicine á complications from lesions in her brain have been few and far between.xxx "mine have stayed stable the last several years with having my mri's done and i'm actually on a new medicine and i'm going to have an mri done here soon so i can determine if this medicine is staying the same or if they've changed. knock on wood, i haven't had any flare ups since i was pregnant with my daughter and that was almost 3 years ago." last year á participants nationwide raised more than 38 million
Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Intermittent sun for the second half of the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Warmer weather puts emphasis on bike safety

Image

Walk MS event held in Mason City

Image

Walleye fishing season kicks off in Minnesota

Image

Anglers hit the water on Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Tracking More Sun for Mother's Day

Image

Iowa high school state track & field qualifiers.

Image

Local fisher chosen to tour Governor Walz during Fishing Opener

Image

Young anglers hope for the big one at Governor's Fishing Challenge

Image

Honoring the fallen

Image

Time-delay safes at CVS

Community Events