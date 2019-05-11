Speech to Text for Walleye fishing season kicks off in Minnesota

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fishing season opens, albert lea, mn) the sounds of boats schreeching across the water and casted rods means one thing. the walleye fishing season is here and many are eager to hit the water. super: wally egeness, young fisher) "are you excited to be out on the water today? yes i am, very excited." (super: walleye fishing season opens, albert lea, mn) wally egeness is a young fisher ready for the opener. there's one thing he wanted more than anything. "to try and catch a fish." with help from dad bruce, the pair was able to get their catch of the day. the pair weren't the only ones to get a catch, governor tim walz reeled in one as well. watched by an armada of media and other fishers, the governor showed off his outdoor background. during the governor's fishing opener, anglers young and old embarked on a fishing challenge to catch walleye. although we were unable to catch any on the boat, others got a few bites from different kinds of fish. from those that have been around the sport for awhile, they had some advice for less experienced fishermen. (super: orin calhoun, albert lea resident) "patience, spend some time on the water. if you catch fish, that's a bonus. if you don't you still had a wonderful time." (super: walleye fishing season opens, albert lea, mn) it's a time to teach the love of the sport to a younger generation. with the first time the event has been in albert lea, resident john nielsen just had to check it out. (super: john nielsen, albert lea resident) "i think it's a great deal for southern minnesota, great deal for albert lea, and i've never been to one before so i thought i'd come and probably be my only chance to get to a governor's opener." (super: walleye fishing season opens, albert lea, mn) though the walleye may have eluded us today, the season has officially begun. so go ahead and