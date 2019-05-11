Speech to Text for Anglers hit the water on Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

governor's fishing opener is well underway. we're continuing to bring you the latest on the long standing tradition in the land of ten thousand lakes. to some the minnesota governor's fishing opener is known as the unofficial start to summer. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox spent the day in albert lea and has the story.xxx reporter: i'm here in albert lea on fountain where it's pretty chilly and windy today but that didn't stop people from enjoying the water. vo: casting his net today is jack lauer. he's one of the lucky fishermen reeling in the fish. sot: another perch that's about a six inch yellow perch. vo:for lauer it's not about the catch but the serenity of being by water. sot: decompress a little bit not think about work it's great to have friends and family with you when you fish because they can share the experience. vo:dozens of boats hit the water... celebrating the 72nd annual minnesota governor's fishing opener. even state lawmakers are taking a break from the capitol. sot: i personally caught three... you got one. vo:while people enjoy the day... the state budget still looms over governor tim walz. he tells the crowd he's hopeful an agreement will be made. sot: a lot of these share members are talking they're working out things and working the wheel of the house and senate is happening we're still optimistic. vo: a decades old tradition for minnesotans to get out and explore the states tená thousand lakes. sot: no matter where i fish it's about having a great time because the experience is about new waters and new techniques. vo:reporting in governor walz says he and other lawmakers will get together tomorrow to continue working on the state budget bill before the end of the legislative