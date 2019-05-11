Speech to Text for Tracking More Sun for Mother's Day

next. brandon wx at least a cloudy and cool saturday hasn't given way too many showers today although there have been a few specks on the radar. while we have been dodging drops today, much of the rain will end later this evening with the best chance for overnight rain to the wets of iá35 and to the southwest. clouds will partially clear for sunday giving way to peeks of sunshine. a few spotty showers will be possible where the clouds linger. highs will return to the upper 50's. we have a nice warm up on the way for the week as sunny skies return for monday along with highs in the upper 60's. we are back to the 70's tuesday with a threat for a few storms in the afternoon. that rain will clear out and lead to more sun for wednesday with highs in the low 70's. by thursday and the end of the week into the weekend, we will warm to the middle 70's with a few scattered rain chances thursday pm into friday and saturday. a few storms will be possible. tonight: spotty showers to the sw/mostly cloudy. lows: lower 30's. winds: southeast at 8 to 14 mph. sunday: mix of sun and clouds/spotty showers possible. highs: middle to upper 50's. thanks brandon./// the state of iowa